– During his latest Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T brought up his past incident with Dave Bautista (aka Batista) in WWE, and it’s all in the past between the two of them. Booker T also explained that he’s a fan of Bautista and thinks he’s “killing it” in Hollywood right now. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on Dave Bautista: “If I saw Bautista today, I would give him a hug and tell him how great he’s doing in Hollywood. He’s knocking it out. He’s freakin’ killing it.”

On his past incident with Bautista in WWE: “It was an incident that happened between two men, and if you’re a man, you know something about that. If you’re a man who’s got testosterone running through your body and you’re in a testosterone-driven business, you might get in a fight with somebody. That doesn’t mean you hate them. Don’t mean you don’t like them. It was an incident that happened.”

The backstage story appears to be that Booker T and Batista got into a fight backstage when they were feuding with one another in WWE in 2006.