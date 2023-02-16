Booker T On Providing Advice to WWE NXT Talent, How It’s Rewarding For Him

Booker T is spending his time in NXT as of late, and he recently talked about working with the NXT talent and how it’s rewarding for him. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about how his work at the commentary booth has also allowed him time to talk to the developing stars, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On working with the talent there: “They are sponges, they are trying to work their way to that next level. That’s what I try to bring to the table, you know, real life experience. I want them to be the best. When I see them go out there and pull it off, you know, like something small I tell them and that lightbulb goes off, God, man, I get so much out of that.”

On his commentary work there: “Those young guys, man, they go out there and they’re being so passionate about bringing the noise and bringing their work. It makes me feel a certain way about being able to call the action. I so love, you know, my job right now being a commentator right now in NXT.”