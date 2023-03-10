wrestling / News
Booker T Thinks AEW Should Let Jon Moxley Bleed Under “The Right Protocols”
While Bully Ray says he’s opposed to the current frequency of Jon Moxley’s blood being on the outside of his face, Booker T recently offered an alternative viewpoint on his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc). Booker expressed that if Moxley is willing to be a designated bleeder, AEW has the space for those elements on their shows and it makes a certain sense from a promotion’s viewpoint. He did caution about the spectrum of effects it could prompt over the longer term, both positive and negative. You can read a few highlights from Booker and watcht he complete episode below.
On why AEW might be willing to keep the gimmick running: “If Jon Moxley’s gonna be the designated guy for that, hey there’s room on the show, there’s room on the show for guys like that. That’s what I’m thinking of as a promoter, okay? If I was married to him, I might be thinking something different.”
On the factors that should contribute to the decision for Moxley to continue bleeding for matches: “If I’m a promoter like Tony Khan and if I have the ability to have the right medical treatment, the right protocols and whatnot, and I got a guy on the show that wants to do it, dammit, I’m gonna let him do it. And that’s something that hopefully Jon Moxley is thinking about as well because I don’t want to see the guy all cut up and bruised and battered by the time of the end of his career.”