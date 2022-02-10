Booker T Says AEW Needs to Expand Audience to Kids and Women

Booker T sees a lot of good in what AEW is doing, though he does think they need to expand their fanbase to include more kids and women. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed the company and its fanbase on the Hall Of Fame podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On AEW needing to expand its audience: “They’ve got a long way to go, alright. AEW definitely has got something, they’ve got a good feel. The fans definitely seem like they’re off into it. But when you look in the audience, you don’t see any kids at all, okay, that’s one thing you don’t see. And you don’t see a whole lot of women. Just look at the audience. So, they’ve got a lot of building that they’re going to have to do in order to stretch that audience out in order to cater to everybody, not just the ones who want to watch a thumbtack match or something like that. They’re definitely going to have to widen their appeal to not just that, I wouldn’t call it hardcore audience, but you know, somewhat.”

On the CM Punk vs. MJF match from last week: “I think the only reason I caught it was it was the actual main event. That’s the only reason I caught it, I didn’t see any of the show. But then I was flicking through the channels, and then, boom. I happened to see it and thought, ‘ah, let me check this out,’ and I started watching it. That’s what happened.

“There again, I stayed with it, I watched just to see exactly how it was going to turn out. I start watching it and I was like, ‘this MJF, man, he’s got some talent.’ But there again, taking nothing away from CM Punk. Sometimes it takes a general to take you out there and make you your best.”