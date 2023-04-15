– During his Hall of Fame podcast this week, Booker T discussed AEW bringing in CM Punk for the AEW All In event at Wembley Stadium later this year, noting that AEW is going to “need some firepower” to pull off a stadium show. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“If I’m thinking about Wembley, and I’m thinking about MJF, I’m definitely thinking about CM Punk. I mean, there’s a guy that everybody’s thinking about tentatively, potentially coming back and making that thing happen. There’s a lot of talk on the internet right now. I was reading FTR was saying that Punk’s the best in the business and he’s ready to come back. Punk’s got a spokesperson pushing for him to get back into it. That’s a good thing. So, I don’t know, man. Wembley, that’s a big stadium, so they’re going to need some firepower to take into that stadium to really pull that thing off.”

Booker T’s co-host, Brad Gilmore, also suggested AEW bring in WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg as a special attraction for Wembley. Booker T agreed with the idea, but he cautioned that the AEW fanbase might like the idea of bringing in Goldberg.

It’s recently been rumored that Punk might be negotiating a comeback with AEW following a falling out with management that took place last year in the aftermath of a backstage incident that took place after AEW All Out 2022. AEW All In 2023 is scheduled for August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London.