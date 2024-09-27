Booker T Says It Seems Like AEW Has Peaked In Its Popularity

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the state of AEW and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On thinking AEW has peaked: “What do you think is the deal with AEW? It seems like they have peaked. It seems like they’re at a number now to where that number doesn’t seem like it’s going to go up. It seems like that number may go down well before it’s going to go up. What do you think is to deal with with AEW, and do they really care about the numbers? I don’t know. I’m just trying to get a feel for, you know, what this company’s end goal is.”

On reaching its height with the ratings: “It’s been five years. Yeah, and it seems like that would be something that the company would have a keen eye on, is the numbers. The merchandise, you know, of course, TV deals, whatnot. Seems likethat’s what they would be thinking about. But with that number steady, you know, peaking around 700 [thousand viewers for Dynamite], a little bit more than 700. I don’t remember the last time I got 800. It’s been got to be quite some time. And they seem like they’re doing big things. Seems like they are doing everything against the wall.”

On lack of creative structure in AEW: “Especially when you don’t have a writing team, especially when you come in with coming up with all the ideas. It seems like — I don’t know, man. AEW got all of this money backing them with Tony Khan. But it seems — like I don’t know. Like I say of course, just my thoughts as far as them to trying to change the way people look at wrestling. That’s one thing. But still, some things really never go away. And that’s like, how you bring guys in, like a Takeshita, like a Will Ospreay. You know, with a big build up, big package. You know, that kind of stuff to get people excited. And then those guys normally come in and work their way up to the point of where they want to be.

“But it seems like in AEW they just bring them in, throw them in the ring, put them in matches, six man, whatever. And just — I don’t know. To me, it seems like it’s counterproductive as far as really thinking about the show, and what the show looks like as opposed to the matches and how the guys go out and perform their matches. You know, I could be wrong, but that’s what it seems like to me. Seems like it’s less show-oriented and more wrestling-oriented. And I get that as a wrestling company but still, I think people are drawn to the show, the lights, the camera, the action.”

