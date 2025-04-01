Booker T Says AJ Francis Will Be Working Behind The Scenes In Reality of Wrestling

AJ Francis will be working with Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling in a behind the scenes capacity, according to Booker himself. As reported on Sunday, Francis won the ROW Television Championship over the weekend and Booker T spoke with MuscleManMalcolm where he confirmed Francis will be working with him in the company, potentially in creative.

“Actually, he’s going to be working from a behind-the-scenes perspective,” Booker said (per Fightful). “Perhaps from a creative side, just because AJ is so creative in his own right, but he’s been working with Reality of Wrestling in-ring as well. He definitely helped me out with Zilla [Fatu] a couple months back, but AJ Francis is definitely an asset to Reality of Wrestling.”

Francis is also part of the TNA roster as a member of First Class with KC Navarro.