Booker T Weighs In On Aliyah’s Career And Prospects

Responding to fan comments on The Hall of Fame podcast recently, Booker T offered his perspective on one of the newest WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions (via WrestlingInc.com), including Aliyah. After hearing indications that Raquel Rodriguez’ partner was lacking, Booker T shared his opinion that the negative view of Aliyah wasn’t justified. You can read a couple of highlights and watch the full episode below.

On Aliyah’s current standing in WWE: “Let me tell you, man: Aliyah, she’s a diamond in the rough, man, she really is. She’s young, she’s got a lot of years left in this business, she’s talented. She’s a looker too. I mean, when she comes out of the curtain, boom, it’s all eyes on Aliyah.”

On her performance choices to date in WWE: “I’ve been impressed with her to not go out there and screw it up. When I watch somebody work, I look for the little bitty things. I look for … if they’re going to go out there and put themselves in a position to screw up. And that’s something … when I watch Aliyah, I don’t see that. I don’t see her going out there trying to do something that she’s not capable of doing.”