Booker T and Ric Flair Criticize WWE Over Big E’s Neck Injury Last Year

During a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast (via Fightful), Booker T and Ric Flair criticized WWE for allowing the spot that wound up breaking Big E’s neck almost a year ago. Flair blamed the agent in charge while Booker agreed.

Booker said: “The one guy I always preached to was Big E. I said, ‘Big E, stop jumping through the ropes. Stop doing that.’ He didn’t get hurt on that, but he got hurt on a belly-to-belly suplex to floor.”

Flair replied: “You know what’s worse about that, Book? Number one, Big E is 300 pounds. I just had this conversation the other day. The agent, they didn’t call that out there, the agent approved it.”

Booker added: “I feel that way too.”

Flair continued: “A kid, who has never done that, is giving a guy a belly-to-belly on the floor. I’ll tell you who gives me a belly-to-belly on the floor. Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar. That’s it.“