Booker T Announces He’s Staying on WWE NXT Broadcast Team
January 3, 2023 | Posted by
– During his Hall of Fame show today, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T announced that he will be staying on as part of the NXT broadcast team. He was previously only supposed to be part of the broadcast team through December, but it looks like his gig has been extended for “the foreseeable future.”
According to Booker T, it will now be a “full-time” gig for him. You can check out the clip where Booker T makes the announcement on his show below:
