Booker T Reveals What Backstage Perk He Asked For After Becoming WCW World Champion for the First Time

On the latest edition of The Hall of Fame with Booker T, Booker T revealed that after winning the WCW World Title for the first time, the one perk he asked for backstage was a 50 inch TV to be setup at every arena they went to so that he could play Madden. Highlights are below.

On not being given parking spots as good as Marcus Bagwell and Lex Luger even after winning the WCW Title: “Marcus Bagwell and Lex Luger, they were in front of me, and they went up to the security guard and the security pointed them in the direction to go underground where the trucks are to park. And I came and I told them, ‘Hey, I’m Booker T, where do I park?’ And he told me to go to the parking garage, OK? And I was like, ‘OK.’ I was like, ‘OK, I’m fixing to make an example here today.’ And I remember this, Norman Smiley, he was just brand new in the company, I said Norman, follow me, I want you to see something. And Norman followed me into the arena and I screamed and yelled once I saw the security guard, the head security guard, I said, I screamed, I don’t want to say what I said, I told him, ‘Hey man, get over here!’ I say, ‘I want to know one thing right now, OK? I want to know why these two guys can park in this area and the World Champion has to park in the underground parking.’ I didn’t say Booker T. I said the World Champion. And they went off on everybody.”

On what perk he ultimately asked for as World Champion: “And they said, ‘Man, let’s make this right.’ Normally you get a locker room when you become the World Champion. And they said, ‘Book, you want your own locker room?’ I said, ‘No, I don’t want my own locker room. What I want is a 50 inch TV so I can play Madden in every arena I go to.’ And they got me a 50 inch TV and they set it up in every arena that I went to.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Hall of Fame with Booker T with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.