Booker T Talks Becky Lynch’s WWE NXT Title Win, Says Tiffany Stratton Didn’t Get Buried

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Becky Lynch beating Tiffany Stratton to become the WWE NXT Women’s Champion, the ratings for the show being the highest since 2020, and more.You can check out some highlights below:

On NXT’s ratings this week: “Boom, we split the difference. Let’s just say that pretty much, yeah. At 850[000] and man, I was talking to my man Joe, Vic, and Joey. Vic said at one point, went to 1.6 million for that night and the next. So I’m gonna tell you right now, man, any time we talk about numbers like that, I’m pretty happy just to be a part of the movement of NXT going in that direction.”

On Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton: “And I must say Becky Lynch coming off of, let’s just say, one of the best performers that she ever had with Trish Stratus, you know what I mean? Well in that case, let’s just say that, what a match. And then to back it up with another match against Tiffany Stratton on NXT. Man, she’s on fire right now. She’s on fire. And I got a chance to watch her up close and personal, man. And Becky knows what she’s doing. She is The Man. She’s the man. I got a chance to watch Becky Lynch work perform inside the ring with with Tiffany Stratton, someone who’s pretty much fairly new at this game. And I equate it to me being fairly new, jumping in the ring with somebody like Ricky Steamboat. And I watched Tiffany, and I literally had flashbacks. I had flashbacks to working with Steamboat because the only thing I had to do was just keep my ears open, follow him, and try to make sure I executed.

“When it was time to execute, I watched Tiffany Stratton do the same thing with Becky. Becky was walking and talking like a pro, and I was like, ‘Wow, man, this girl, she’s good, man. Oh, yes. And people talk about my catchphrase. Well, look here. It ain’t going nowhere, damn it. We’re getting the t-shirts made up. It was one of the best swantons I’ve ever seen performed, pulled off, inside the squared circle. I mean, she did it. It was graceful. But when talking about coming down from the heavens man, it was beautiful. I’m talking about it was like one of the Flying Wallendas, you know what I mean? That’s going way back, y’all. And you just look up the Wallendas, you know what I’m talking about. But now, man, she went as far as the moonsault and she actually was talking to her about that. That’s one thing she said that was the first time that she had ever done it in the ring. I was like, that’s very impressive. She’s on her way.”

On fans thinking Stratton got buried in the match: “I’ve been looking at you know, in the comments, of course. And a lot of people saying that Tiffany Stratton got buried, you know, in that match. I’m here to say, Tiffany Stratton, she didn’t get buried in that match. That was a match. That’s a young star like Tiffany Stratton would look forward to getting in the ring with someone like Becky Lynch. And to be able to have a program with someone like Becky Lynch, that’s just icing on the cake. I can only wish to be in someone like Tiffany Stratton’s position right now. She’s definitely on the rise. Tiffany Stratton is going to be — if she can just keep her head straight, which I really think she will, I think Tiffany Stratton is going to go down as one of the greats. I really do.”

On Stratton losing the title: “She’s going to win it again, they’re going to be made. As I said, made in the shade. Got a certain ring to it [multi-time champion]. You got a certain feel, you know what I mean? And I got all mine like in one year. I don’t care. It still counts. I can still say it, I can still call it. And that’s what Tiffany Stratton is looking for. She’s like I said, she’s looking at go past the stars.”

