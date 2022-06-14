Booker T Believes AEW Bears Some Responsibility For Jeff Hardy’s Recent Drinking Issues

Booker T has told his listeners that AEW has “some responsibility to bear” following Jeff Hardy’s recent DUI arrest. Hardy was recently arrested for his third DUI in 10 years. Booker T’s comments were made during his Hall Of Fame podcast, where he argued that there could be some serious consequences for his choices. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):

On Jeff Hardy’s struggles with addiction: “It’s public as far as Jeff Hardy’s struggles with addiction. Man, it’s sad because this is serious … a class three felony, he could face up to five years in prison, and that right there just makes it a little bit different.”

On Hardy’s recent bumps in AEW: “I’m a tell you right there, pain comes along with that. When you got pain, a lot of times you will go and drink, take drugs to numb the pain, therefore, damn it, I just relapsed. Did he try to do it? Probably not, but that’s what people with addiction do.”