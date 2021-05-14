Booker T Reveals His Picks For Best Backstage Shoot Fights He’s Seen In Wrestling

On a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked about some of the best shoot fights he’d seen in a wrestling locker room, which led to the five-time WCW Champion recalling some of the more memorable ones.

Booker initially discussed the exchange between Kurt Angle and Daniel Puder before going into a bout between Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller and Buff Bagwell and the reasoning behind the fight (via Wrestling Inc.):

“Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller and Buff Bagwell. That was a good one right there. I think Cat Miller was actually dating, not dating, but hanging out with (Buff’s) ex-wife. And Bagwell was pretty hot about it. We were in Sturgis, South Dakota. I’ll never forget it because we were outside at this table. Everything was outside at Sturgis, you know? There was nothing inside because it was an outside show and what not, and we had catering set up outside.

“I remember Cat Miller sitting down and Buff Bagwell was going to try and sneak shot him. And he came over to sneak shot Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller! People don’t know man, this dude is like the real deal. Blackbelt Jones, something like that. And he moved so quick on Bagwell, blocked it and was on him so fast. Bagwell couldn’t wait for somebody to break it up. It was one of those types of deals.”

After remembering that one, Booker went on to mention another shoot fight that involved Bagwell:

“The best one was Diamond Dallas Page and Buff Bagwell. They were trying to create an angle and they were acting like they were going to fight in catering. And both of them start jaw jacking back and forth really hard. And then BANG! They start fighting each other. But it was like a worked shoot and nobody broke it up! (laughs). Finally they stopped and realized they had ribbed themselves. That was the best one of them all.”

You can watch the full clip below.