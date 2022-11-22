Booker T Weighs In On The Best Direction For AEW After Full Gear

Booker T shared his opinion on the most recent episode of The Hall of Fame podcast regarding AEW’s continued recovery from the backstage outburst after All Out and where the company should go now that Full Gear is in the rearview (via Wrestling Inc). Booker also offered some positive comments on MJF’s performance during the event and at the mercifully brawl-free media scrum afterward. You can read a highlight and watch the full episode below.

On MJF and AEW’s current vector: “I like everything about MJF. I watch him work in the ring, as well as outside of the ring, and it seems like he’s a student of the game still. I heard a little bit of the press conference he did after … and he said the ship has been righted. I think that’s what that company needs more than anything. I think they need to get on a track to where people will focus on the show as opposed to the drama that’s going on or the individuals. I think when you got a show, it’s gotta be focused on everything that’s going on and everybody on that show in order to make it successful.”