Booker T Reacts To BET Calling Him The Greatest Black Wrestler Ever

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Jordynne Grace beating Roxanne Perez at WWE NXT Roadblock and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jordynne Grace beating Roxanne Perez: “What a match. What a finish, man. Right in the middle of the ring. Something I talk about all the time, you know what I mean? You gotta lose, you lose right in the middle of that squared circle. And I mean, Roxanne Perez did a hell of a job. Jordynne Grace did a hell of a job. Like I said, that was a main event, that was a championship match in my opinion, anywhere in the world. And they went out there and rocked it man, they did a hell of a job.”

On being called the greatest black wrestler ever by BET: “I appreciate that, I really do. My body of work has been vast. And I’m still working my butt off to make sure this next generation finds their way through this journey as well. It’s not easy, there are so many pitfalls and so many holes and bumps in the road. There are land mines you can fall on, so I’m trying to let these young guys see how you could be really, really successful in this business, but think about parlaying that success into whatever you’re going to do next. I think that’s what’s really, really important.

“But for me, the journey was always going to work, putting my boots and my hard hat on. A lot of times I felt like I had my stethoscope on around my neck because I felt like it was 24/7. I was on call 24/7… I never thought I was the best wrestler in the world, but I always thought I was a really, really good performer. And that’s what the difference was as far as, I always said ‘Top Five Performers.’ I never said ‘Top Five Wrestlers.’ [laughs].”

On what it means to him: “It’s a beautiful thing that my people know how hard I’ve worked and what I’ve brought to this game, and what I left as well. So no, man, it’s a beautiful thing… I was always thinking about what was next. I was always thinking about the next act. I was always thinking about the next show, the next opponent, the next town, the fans who I was going to have to perform in front of next. So for me, there again it’s just all been work, but the work paid off at the end of the day. Because when I got in this business more than 30 years ago, I said when it was over with, I just want my name to ring with the best wrestlers that have ever did it. And I feel like I’ve achieved that. I feel like my name rings right there with all of the greats that have ever done this, so I appreciate BET for honoring me and giving me that honor and putting praise on me like that.”

