Booker T Responds To Big E’s Comments On AEW Forcing WWE To Raise Its Game

As previously noted, Big E said in a recent interview that AEW forces WWE to “raise our game” to try to put on a better show. Booker T responded to Big E’s comments on the Hall of Fame podcast, where he discussed AEW adding competition for WWE and much more.

Booker T on how AEW forces WWE to raise its game: “You can’t go in the ring and have the same character in the ring when you’re working with one of these top guys. Now all that has to go out the window. After the 1-2-3, you can go back to doing your dance or whatever. When the bell rings, all that stuff ends. Guys are going out there and really trying to play their in-ring the way it really needs to be played out and I think that’s what AEW forces WWE to do.”

On his own complacency after earning a top spot and AEW adding competition for WWE: “After there was no competition, I never thought about it. I never thought about whether I needed to work hard or not. I just knew I went out and worked, I knew I didn’t have to go out there and think about doing anything extra. I probably did put the brakes on a little bit just because I knew my job was secure. I knew I was high up on the card, I wasn’t thinking about getting fired or anything like that. Maybe everybody did and they’ve been in that mode for quite some time. I can say that because I was there when WCW took over also. I remember when we were on top, guys, they didn’t start working harder, they put it on the cruise control man. It was party time, they didn’t even care about wrestling anymore. I’ve been on both sides and I’ve seen how it is.”