Booker T On Big E Losing To Roman Reigns At WWE Survivor Series, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

In a recent edition of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Big E losing to Roman Reigns at WWE Survivor Series, the Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on Big E losing to Roman Reigns at Survivor Series: “I can’t say it helps when you go out and get beat. Does it hurt him? I don’t know. Right now, Roman is considered to be the best and of course, if Big E would’ve beaten Roman, it would’ve put him on another level. I don’t think it would’ve put him over Roman or anything like that, but it definitely would’ve put him on another level as far as being champion. That didn’t happen. My thing is, when you create storylines like this one right here – me personally, I don’t know where it’s going. I don’t know if Roman is gonna find his way back in the ring with Big E again. I don’t know if something is gonna happen down the line, but I can say this – when booking Reality of Wrestling, I always have to try to think about both talent. I’m trying to think about how both can win and how the fans can win at the same time. With a match like that, would I have done it like that? Only if I had a backdoor and I was going somewhere with this and trying to get you guys to buy in. That’s just me. But there again, it’s not my product.”

On the Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair match: “I’m not surprised as far as those two going out there and having a really good match. A lot of times, when you’ve got a little bit of real natural heat – we don’t have to like each other to go out here and steal the show. ‘I know you wanna be the best, and I know you may consider yourself the best. But I consider myself the best as well.’ When you have that right there, that’s something that can create really good magic, as well as something I talk about back in the day – a lot of guys I didn’t like when I was in the ring with them, but we look at each other now, and that’s the reason we were able to go out and have really good matches with each other. We were competing, even though it was a match where we all knew what the determining factor was. When I see Becky and I see Charlotte, that’s a competition as far who is truly the man.”

