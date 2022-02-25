Booker T Thinks Big E Should’ve Distanced Himself From New Day During WWE Title Run

Big E lost the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar in a Fatal 5-Way Match at Day 1 last month, and on a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed what he thinks the former champion could’ve done differently during his run. Here’s what Booker had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Booker T on why Big E should’ve distanced himself from New Day during his WWE title run: “I thought it was a perfect time for Big E to actually use social media and say, ‘to hell with The New Day. To hell with Kofi and Xavier, I ain’t got time to be messing around and playing games right now. Out with the old, and in with the new Big E.’ I am thinking, like I say, for Big E to be thinking about himself. And to be thinking about himself as far as getting over. I think he got over, but there again, something was lacking.”

On comparisons to his situation with Harlem Heat in WCW: “I want nothing but the best for Big E, but I did say that I wished Big E would have shifted gears. This was my thing on that, he could have always went back to The New Day. That’s like Money In The Bank, you know what I mean? You can go pick it up whenever you need it. But as far as him to have that moment to be able to separate from what he was doing. It’s like me being in Harlem Heat, but I still want to come out and play that role and dress the same and look the same. When I became Booker T, everything changed other than my attitude. Everything changed from an outward look, I knew I had to go out there and stand on my own. I knew I couldn’t live off of what Harlem Heat brought.”

On Big’s character in WWE being a hit: “I know maybe that’s the reason why he didn’t want to get totally away from it. Because it has been really successful. So I know the old adage, ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ Okay, I understand, I get that. But when you’re the World Champion, when you represent the company as the guy, the frontman, you’ve got to go out there and do it a little bit different. I think that’s what most frontmen do, even when they’re in a band.”