Booker T On Big E Losing the WWE Title At Day 1, How Fan Reaction Compares To His WrestleMania 19 Loss To Triple H

In a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Big E losing the WWE title at Day 1, how the reaction compares to his loss to Triple H at WrestleMania 19, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T On Big E losing the WWE title at Day 1: “It’s an emotional thing because Big E lost. He just got it, ‘Why does Big E have to lose?’ But for me, I just never look at it that way. It’s about the show. It’s about going out there and entertaining. It’s about giving the fans those moments to where they are uncomfortable. There again, they’ll wake up this morning and have some emotion for Big E actually losing and really feel for Big E actually losing, as opposed to just another match.”

On how the reaction compares to his loss to Triple H at WrestleMania 19: “I remember when I lost to Triple H. People really felt a certain way the next morning because the story was, I should have won. Big E was in a position where a lot of people feel like, ‘man he should have won.’ But there again, he has the chance to come back and redeem himself. Seriously, people still feel a certain way about [his loss to Triple H]. Because it was an emotionally charged angle to where people, especially of color, felt like, ‘I gotta get my hands on him. ‘Booker T’s got to go out there and take care of this piece of business.’ I totally get it. But I just think in the grand scheme of things, I really think it was the right thing to do.”

On how the loss could elevate Big E: “Big E really has a chance to elevate himself from this thing. Because the person that should be more ticked off coming out of this thing, the one person that his gears should change coming after this, it should be Big E. The changes that we’ve seen in Big E should be nothing compared to what we see from Big E going forward. Especially with the talent that he’s got around him right now. I see Big E as the guy that can come out here and really take advantage of this moment and catapult himself.”

