Booker T Blames Corey Graves for Why He Was Taken Off Raw, Claims He Would Whoop Corey Graves if He Saw Him

– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T in a recent edition of his Heated Conversations podcast discussed Corey Graves. Booker T blames Graves for why the WWE Hall of Famer was taken off the Raw commentary team. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Booker T on why Corey Graves is on his bad side and is the reason he’s no longer on Raw: “If I got Corey Graves into a fisticuffs, I would beat him down like he stole something. I would be whoopin’ his ass all day long. My thing is this, I’m a nice guy, until you get on my bad side. Corey Graves, I wouldn’t necessarily say he’s on my bad side right now, but he’s the reason that I’m not on Monday Night Raw right now. Lot of people in the company thought I was going to jump on him. I was gonna do something bad to him. I was gonna drag him. I was gonna take him out to the woodshed. I was gonna beat that man so bad that he was going to say ‘Please, please, just don’t beat me anymore.’ That’s how hot I was getting, that’s how close I was getting.”

Booker T on how WWE wanted him to cool off by putting him back on Kickoff panels: “So, they said ‘Hey, Book, step back a second, alright? We’re gonna regroup, press the rewind button. We’re gonna send you back to the Kickoff show, SmackDown and Monday Night Raw PPVs and cool ya down for a second. Because we don’t want you to do anything to Corey Graves.'”

Booker T on what would happen if he sees Corey Graves on the street: “If I catch Corey Graves on the street, I’m gonna do something to him. I ain’t gonna do it at the office or the airport, but if I catch Corey Graves on the street, you see that little bouffant hairdo he got? I’m gonna rearrange it for him.”

Booker T on how Corey Graves affected his money: “Everybody knows my reputation, I get mean, if you mess with my ‘green.’ And right now, my ‘green’ is being messed with. Is WrestleMania coming up, right? There’s room for one more match at WrestleMania. Right now on my show, I’m calling Corey Graves out to a fight. Not a match. Not a pre-show pose down or anything like that. I’m calling Corey Graves out to a fight. I’m talking man-to-man. Mano-a-mano. You and I.”