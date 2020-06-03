wrestling / News
WWE News: Booker T on Bobby Lashley & MVP Teaming Up, Ric Flair Recalls Retirement Ceremony
June 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Booker T discussed the pairing of Bobby Lashley & MVP on a recent Hall of Fame podcast. You can see the video below, in which Booker says that he believes MVP can be very beneficial for Lashley and could help lead his on-screen client to becoming a dominant heel on WWE television:
– WWE posted the following clip from the Bump of Ric Flair briefly talking about his retirement ceremony on the Raw after his loss to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24:
