Booker T On Bobby Lashley’s Future After Losing WWE Title, Why Lashley Should Stay In Main Event Picture

In a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the future of Bobby Lashley after losing the WWE title, why he expects Lashley to continue to be a top star, and much more. You can read Booker T’s comments below.

Booker T on the future for Bobby Lashley after losing the WWE title: “First of all, unless your certain people, you’re never gonna be the guy at the top of the card all the time. That’s just not gonna happen. You’re gonna find yourself in the upper midcard and whatnot. But a guy like Bobby, he’s what I call a made man. Over this last year, Bobby has done the best work I’ve ever seen him do in the business thus far. He’s put himself in a place as a star and go-to-guy, especially with MVP at his side. That’s the one caveat with this whole thing. MVP just underwent knee surgery and we know he’s gonna be out for a while. The question is gonna be, is Bobby Lashley gonna be a totally different Bobby Lashley without MVP by his side for a few months?”

On why he expects Lashley to continue to be a top star in WWE: “I don’t think Bobby is gonna have a problem staying in his position. There again, you’ve gotta look at the roster. Who do I put in Bobby Lashley’s spot? Who’s gonna get me more bang for my buck other than Bobby? You can’t look too many places, you really cant. I’m not just saying that because I like Bobby and he’s a friend or anything like that. I always say, I look at the guys on the roster and could they match up with me, could they size up with me, could they go out and pull weight like me? I would always say, most of the time, I don’t think so. I think right now, that’s where Bobby is. You look at the roster and you look at Bobby. Who you gonna pick? You’re gonna pick Bobby Lashley…..Bobby was built properly this last run. You just go wow. Definitely, I think Bobby is gonna find himself back in that spot.”

