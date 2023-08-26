Booker T Calls Bray Wyatt A Generational Talent, Whether He Ranks On Creative Mt. Rushmore

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the tragic loss of Bray Wyatt, who passed away from a heart attack this week. Booker found out about the news live on the air, as he had started just around the time Triple H tweeted the news. You can check out some highlights below:

On his reaction to the news of Wyatt’s passing: “I don’t even have words. I don’t even have words for it. I don’t even know what to say… I really don’t even know how to address this. I really don’t have the words to actually put together right now. I don’t even know the situation or anything like that. I just know, as you said, Bray Wyatt stepped away to take some time off due to an injury. I thought we were expecting Bray Wyatt’s return to the WWE very soon. This is the last thing that I would think, imagine, or have dreamed that we would wake up today to this sad, tragic news that we lost Bray Wyatt.”

On dealing with the news: “Every time we lose a soldier, man, we feel the same way every time. We all go through the same grief every single time. Bray Wyatt, you know, he had kids. And that’s the first thing you think about, especially for me. I lost my dad when I was ten months old, ten months. Something that I have lived with my whole life. And that’s where my heart goes. My heart goes to his kids, his wife, and his family. And hopefully, there again, they can get through this. I know it’s gonna be hard. I know it’s going to be hard. Something like this is something that perhaps you can never get through, seriously.”

On Wyatt as a person: “You’re not going to hear any bad words about Bray. I sat and I talked with that kid many, many times. And he seemed, you know, well-grounded. Someone who knew exactly what he wanted, someone who had direction and purpose. And then we woke up, 36 years old, and he’s not here. This is one of those moments you know, where I say if you’ve got a loved one, you might want to hug them a little tighter. Because none of us are promised tomorrow. It’s just one of those things. God’s gonna call all of us one day, and we don’t know when that day will be. That’s why I say enjoy every day on this earth that you possibly can, and try to smile every day. Hug the ones you love. It’s the only thing you can do.”

On would The Fiend be on the Mt. Rushmore of all time creative characters: “Not too many characters, literally, that lives up to the billing of what Wyatt tried to create. He definitely was like Brad said, generational. As far as his thinking went, he was trying to take this game to a different place that he had never seen before. o, as far as characters go, you definitely got to put Bray Wyatt up there because he was that different.”

