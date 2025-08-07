Booker T Reacts To Brock Lesnar’s Return: ‘I’m Glad He’s Got Past This Drama’

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his reaction to the shocking return of Brock Lesnar at the WWE SummerSlam after being on hiatus. You can check out some highlights below:

On Lesnar’s return: “You know what, I’m glad he’s gotten past this drama. Because the hardest thing you know when you’re going through drama is just having to sit back and not being able to say anything. I’m glad he’s got his name cleared and now he’s able to get back in the ring and do what he does best.”

On Lesnar’s career: “Brock Lesnar has had a hell of a Hall of Fame career. He’s definitely been one of the best that this business has ever seen. And the thing is, he didn’t do it the traditional route like most wrestlers as far as going out there having so-called five-star matches. He just went out there and beat the hell out of guys where you say, ‘Man, that was five stars.’”

