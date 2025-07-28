Booker T Reacts To Buff Bagwell’s Amputation, Buff Wanting To Have One More Match

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on the recent news that his former WCW colleague, Buff Bagwell, underwent an above-the-knee leg amputation. You can check out some highlights below:

On his reaction to it: “Yeah man, my heart goes out to Buff. I opened my phone, I always check out the wrestling news and one of the first things on the threads that I saw was Buff had his leg amputated. Something hit me inside, just because Buff and I — we’ve had so many matches together. We went down the road so many times together, as far as house shows, pay-per-views, overseas tours. We’ve done so much together.”

On Bagwell having his leg amputated: “It’s sad, man, it really is. It’s sad. You know, getting old is tough, it really. It’s tough. Bags, he’ll tell you. He burned the candle [at both ends], he had the substance abuse issues, the horrific injury with Rick Steiner breaking his neck in the ring. A couple of horrific car accidents where he perhaps should have lost his life. By the grace of God, he’s still here. And even with Buff losing his leg, I think Buff has a story to tell. He’s got an incredible story to tell.”

On his reaction to the news that Bagwell wants to have one more match: “Look here, just like Bubba Ray and D-Von, he can forget about that. Okay, he can forget about it…. Stay out of the ring, man. Stay out of the ring. You know, like Bully, D-Von, those guys are finished. Those guys are finished.”

