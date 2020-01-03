Booker T Calls The WWE Raw Wedding “A Home Run”

– On his latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T weighed in on the WWE Raw Wedding. Highlights are below.

On The Segment: “I saw somebody say, ‘If you guys just stop this right now, we’ll forget about it.’ The whole angle. I was pretty skeptical myself. It’s a little different. People have seen weddings before. I was one of the first ones to say, let it play out. There’s been all kind of speculation, even CM Punk was talking about putting Lana in a shark cage. The way this thing turn out, I was watching and it was so crazy. My son, he’s 9 years old, I felt like I was 9 years old and we were watching a cartoon. Lana’s act. She’s good. She’s definitely taken this role and made it her own. I don’t know, her and Bobby kissing and whatever, maybe it’s not real. Maybe she’s faking it. Maybe she’s making him think. That’s how good she really is. I do think that the way the angle ended up, it’s gonna be something that people are going to be talking about for a long time. It was so funny and well put together. I think it was a home run.”

On The Little Touches: “Rusev coming out of the cake was the best part for me. I did not see that coming. I was lost in the story. It added more to what was going on. They put a lot of thought into it and it was really cool. Even the white microphones. They went all out.”

On Lana: “I’m definitely interested in seeing what Lana is going to be doing. I think Lana was an afterthought, but she has shown that she’s a star. She’s money. When she told Charly that she would ‘snatch her bald.’ I was laughing so hard. ‘Renee, Renee, oh, you’re not Renee.’ That was so good and funny. Lana is actually really good at what she does.”

