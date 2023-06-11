Booker T Says Carmelo Hayes Is a Diamond In The Rough, Explains What Hayes Is Missing

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. Booker T agreed with a super chat that while there is something missing from Hayes’ game right now, he still thinks he has a bright future in WWE.

On what Hayes is missing: “He is him, he is him, the dude is good, man Carmelo’s good. I can agree with you as far as something being missing as well. I don’t know, maybe it’s just having that ability to go out and just beat up somebody flawlessly. Wrestling someone is one thing, but going out and beating the guy up is something totally different. Carmelo maybe needs to think about raising his game as far as that goes, as far as really knowing how to go out there and tattoo someone and really make the fans feel like that person is really being tattooed.”

On Hayes’ potential: “And I can’t really, you know, get too deep into about that kind of stuff. Because there again, I’m like a magician. It’s all about, you know, keeping your tricks real close to to the bag. Carmelo is next-level talent but that’s one of the reasons why I’m happy he is still in NXT. Because he’s a work in progress, but he’s a diamond in the rough that just needs to be polished.”

