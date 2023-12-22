Booker T Weighs In on Charlotte Flair & Kenny Omega Being Out of Action

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about WWE’s Charlotte Flair and AEW’s Kenny Omega being sidelined. Omega is indefinitely out of action with diverticulitis, while Flair suffered a torn MCL, ACL, and meniscus in a fall during her match with Asuka on Smackdown a couple of weeks ago. You can check out some highlights from Booker T’s comments below:

On Kenny Omega being sidelined with diverticulitis: “And the thing is, you don’t know how long he’s going to be down from something like that. Do you know what the recovery time is? You don’t know if he’s going to have to have surgery; like you say. it can be managed with antibiotics and rest and whatnot. Yeah, it’s something that’s very, very serious. And then to lose one of your main players, also that right there throws a monkeywrench in everything. But that stuff, that’s common. That’s stuff that happens in wrestling. I just hope Kenny Omega comes back healthy and 100%. And he can continue doing what he loves to do and that’s performing, more than anything.”

On Charlotte Flair tearing her ACL, MCL and meniscus: “It was a bad spill, it was gnarly. Both of them took a bad bump, she just took the worst of it. And man, it’s just a bad break. Bad timing, just because WrestleMania is right around the corner. That pretty much just blows you right out of the water as far as that goes. So yeah, it’s bad timing. But that’s part of the business people need to understand. It’s not ballet, stuff like that happens. It happens all the time. It’s not a matter of when something like that is going to happen in the business. Not that in particular, but when something is going to happen; it’s not if, it’s when.

“So for me, Charlotte always worried me on that top rope. Even as graceful as she’s always been, she’s always been able to stick it almost like, a perfect ten every time. But I was always so — and I’ve told her this before. I’ve always been so worried about her, even though that was just something that was a bump that was normally routine. Whatever they were [doing], it looked like a suplex or something they were getting ready to do, right? I’m not sure what they were getting ready to do. But stuff like that happens, and I just hope she gets back 100%, you know, keep doing what she does now.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.