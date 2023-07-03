Booker T Thinks Chris Jericho Would Be The Perfect Retirement Opponent For Sting

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Sting and his future in the wrestling business as he recently downplayed the possibility of doing his retirement match at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. During the show, Booker T was asked whether Chris Jericho is the right opponent for Sting’s retirement match:

On Jericho as a potential retirement opponent for Sting: “If it was a match to go out on, and the guy that to actually do it with, couldn’t find a better guy than Chris Jericho actually. He knows Chris can go out there and take him to that place that he wants to go, and take him to that place to where he’s seen a certain way, especially in this last match. I think if anybody could do that and get that done, it would be Chris Jericho. I’m sure one of the younger guys on that roster could go out there and get it done just as well. But I think if I had to trust someone to actually really, really get that job done, me and my final match, that final curtain call, the guy to do it with would be Chris Jericho.”

On Jericho: “If I had to have one dance partner to finish my career off with, and I know the guy was gonna go out there and do everything right for that match, you couldn’t pick a better guy than Chris Jericho. Chris Jericho and I, we’ve had several matches throughout my career. And I tell you there was not a guy that I could trust more than Chris Jericho to go out there and work solely for that match, and the fans only. He never was a guy, I think still to this day that goes out there and do it, you know, for self-gratification or anything like that. Chris has always been the ultimate professional as far as going out there and making those fans feel a certain way about what they were watching. And like I said, I think Chris would be the perfect guy to do it with for Sting if that swan song, that curtain call, go out there and get it done.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.