Booker T Says Christian Is Most Underrated WWE Superstar Ever, Reveals Who He’d Want To Face If He Had One More Match

Booker T did a Q&A for WWE Backstage in which he talked about how Christian is the most underrated WWE Superstar ever, as well as who he would want to face if he could have one more match. Highlights are below.

On who he had the best chemistry with in the ring in WWE: “In the WWE, the best chemistry would have been my partner here on the show, Christian. Me and that guy, man, we made some beautiful music together back in the day. Not a better guy that you can have on the road working with as well, because when you’re working, it’s all about teamwork, watching one’s back, and Christian, he was the best, most underrated superstar in the history of the WWE.”

On who he would want to face if he had one more match: “The only person I didn’t get a chance to actually get in there and mix it up with is Shawn Michaels. Shawn Michaels vs. Booker T. The Heartbreak Kid vs. the 5 Time, 5 Time, 5 Time, 5 Time, 5 Time WCW Champ. You talking about some action? Two OG brothers that did it oh so well. Mr. WrestleMania vs. The People’s Champ. I just took that from the Rock.”

