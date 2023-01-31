– As previously reported, Seth Rollins got some attention when he made some statements regarding CM Punk during a WWE 2K23 event last week while speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman. After the interview, some fans questioned if Rollins was being honest or just spouting worked comments as part of his character gimmick. At the time, Rollins said on Punk potentially returning to WWE, “Oh, Philly Phil, stay away. Stay away, you cancer, get away from me forever! Yeah, no. I don’t like Phil. I don’t like Phil, he’s a jerk.”

During the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in, stating that Rollins’s comments regarding Punk were legitimate and not him working his character. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on Rollins’ CM Punk comments: “He was shooting 100%. I’m just glad I didn’t have to say it. I’m just glad people can’t look at me now and be like I’m a hater. I keep my mouth shut, my momma always told me if you don’t have something good to say about somebody, don’t say nothing at all. You hear other guys that have been around the business, that feel and speak the same way about Phil Brooks and it’s because of being around him.”

Booker T on how not everything is a work: “People stop thinking everything is a work. If I say something negative to the point about somebody being ‘a cancer in the locker room,’ I’m not playing, okay? That’s not stuff you play around with, that’s not an angle, that’s just not. I know a lot of people out there that’s not in the business that wants to think that but sometimes it’s real, it’s real talk.”