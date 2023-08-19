On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his previous comments about CM Punk’s post-Collision comments about Hangman Page and some making it seem he thought it was a work. He also talked about trying not to speculate about what’s going on and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On not wanting to speculate on CM Punk’s Collision comments about Hangman Page potentially being a swerve: “Let me clear up right now… [an article] said that Booker T said that CM Punk’s story might be a work. I didn’t say that. I said ‘I defer.’ I don’t want to answer a question like that, because it might be. Because if it is, I don’t want to be speculating on it because it’s their story. I want to ride along just like everybody else and see how this thing plays out. If it is a work, wow I mean, it was a good one. If it wasn’t, hey, it was another one of those things. But for me to try to speculate on it — there again, I don’t want to be the one to put myself in those shoes to speculate on if you know, Marvel’s next movie will be a certain way as far as the ending goes.

“That’s just me; you know what I mean? I want to wait and watch the movie and see how it turns out. Thanos may come back. But if you did know Thanos was coming back, how would you feel about it? It blows everything, it blows the movie away, you know? So for me, I just… I appreciate you putting my stories out. I mean, I appreciate you, you know what I mean? I won’t even throw any heat on you or anything like that. But make sure you don’t put it out like that next time, because I did not say the story was a work. I did not say that at all. So I want to clarify that.”

On CM Punk reportedly apologizing in a text to Page: “I mean, who found out about this text that CN Punk sent? Did Hangman Page post it?… Hey man, I don’t know what’s going on with that. There again, I don’t know if that’s a rumor. I don’t know if that’s speculation. I don’t know if people are just making up stories; I don’t know, I really don’t. You know, I’m not there in AEW and I haven’t heard any of the guys talking about it. You know what I mean? [It’s all] secondhand stuff, you know what I mean? And when you hear stuff, when you hear it like that, it’s hard to trust it until somebody gets fired. I mean, I’m skeptical until somebody loses their job. I’m serious. The fight, that convinced me. But hearing stuff secondhand. The promo on television, that’s a work. Anything that happens on television, it’s just part of the game. It’s part of the story as far as I’m concerned. So yeah.”

