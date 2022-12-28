Booker T Clarifies Comments About Wanting to See Jade Cargill In WWE

Booker T drew some attention when he said that he wants to see Jade Cargill in WWE, and he clarified his comments on his latest podcast. Booker said last week that he’d like to see both Cargill and MJF in WWE, noting specifically that the AEW TBS Champion is “someone that’s got WWE written all over” her.

The WWE Hall of Famer returned to the topic on yesterday’s episode, noting that he was speaking specifically about her star power and the potential for a Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair WrestleMania match, which he said is something he’d like to see.

“I made a comment about Jay Cargill,” Booker said. “I said, ‘Man, she’s a specimen. She’s got WWE written all over.’ And then she posted a comment and said, man does she love to wrestle Charlotte Flair one day. I’m not saying Jay Cargill needs to go to WWE, but I’m saying man, that’s somebody that would stand out big in a big match at WrestleMania with Charlotte Flair. That’s what I’m talking about. I’m thinking about the star power and the the really that could be drawn with a spectacle like this, you know what I mean?”

