Booker T On Claudio Castagnoli Leaving WWE For AEW, Castagnoli Never Getting Sustained Run At the Top

On a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Claudio Castagnoli’s 11-year run in WWE, Castagnoli leaving WWE for AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on Claudio Castagnoli’s 11-year run in WWE and him never getting an opportunity as a main event star: “That’s a long time to wait. Hell, I always say when I see a lot of guys on the independent scene, I don’t know if I could’ve waited that long for my chance. I just don’t think I could’ve waited that long. Let me go be a stripper or something because I need to make some money.”

On Castagnoli leaving WWE for AEW: “Cesaro was always my guy. I always felt like him and I had a whole lot in common. Being around for a long time, working your ass off, and waiting on someone to pull your name, and say, ‘This is the guy.’ That happened for me. There were many times we thought that was that moment for Claudio in the WWE, and it really never happened. I mean, me personally, I really don’t know why. But that’s one of the guys that I really feel that could have been made by just giving him a huge push and then after that, it really wouldn’t have mattered how we used him as long as we kept him at a certain tier. He was the guy that we could have made. Once you make a guy like that who can hold it, he’s made forever. I don’t think you’ve ever had to really worry about Claudio from an in-ring perspective, as well as if you put him in the right situation with the microphone, he delivers there as well. He’s one that I wouldn’t have wanted to lose.”

