Booker T On CM Punk’s In-Ring Return At AEW All Out, Impact Of Punk & Daniel Bryan On AEW vs. WWE

In a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed CM Punk’s upcoming in-ring return at AEW All Out, the impact that Punk and Daniel Bryan will have on AEW vs. WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on CM Punk’s in-ring return at All Out: “One thing CM Punk was before he left the game – he was a pretty good storyteller. He knew how to go out and sell. He knew how to go out and make the fans feel a certain way, especially when he was getting the hell beat out of him. He did a really good job. He put himself on the map by being able to go out and perform. That right there – I must say, that’s gonna be the last thing to leave you as a professional wrestler is your willingness and being able to go out and tell a great story. Just like Shawn Michaels coming back after having a broken back – the match with him and The Undertaker in Houston was Shakespeare. It was a story that could be told for many, many years. You go ‘wow’ and just marvel at how well those two did from a storytelling perspective. I believe Punk can do it too, but that is going to be the question from everyone. Until they see CM Punk in the middle of that squared circle – does he still got it? That’s the question when a guy has been out of the ring for a while. I want to see if he’s still got it.”

On Punk and Daniel Bryan’s impact on AEW vs. WWE: “To make a comeback and make it in Chicago, in his hometown, that’s what I call business. That’s a business move, and for Tony Khan and AEW to pull something off like that, it’s big for the company any way you look at it. My boy [Daniel Bryan], that’s icing on the cake. Again, to have a guy like Daniel Bryan on the roster and be able to work with anybody on the roster. That’s the type of guy he is. That’s how knowledgeable he is as far as business goes. We’ve seen it. Me personally, I’m looking forward to seeing this war play out. I’m all about this war. At the end of the day, it’s gonna be good. The bar will be at the highest level it has been in in over 20 years as far as this business goes.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.