Booker T On CM Punk’s Injury, AEW’s Current Injury Situation With Top Stars Being Sidelined

On a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed CM Punk’s injury and AEW’s current injury situation with top stars like Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole also being sidelined, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on CM Punk’s recent injury and AEW’s current injury situation with top stars like Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole also being sidelined: “I was talking to Paul Heyman about that. He was talking about how CM Punk did the crowd dive and banged his foot on the barrier. I really don’t know how the injury happened. Well I mean, you got Punk down, you got Kenny Omega down, you got [Bryan] Danielson down. I think Scorpio Sky they said he just pulled something, Jeff Hardy, you know what I mean. Well, I’m gonna tell you man, it’s not gonna get any easier over there, okay? The way the matches are set up and designed, it’s gonna be a lot of casualties as far as guys getting hurt until they could pull that back a little bit.”

On the impact of the recent string of injuries on AEW: “You remember how I talked about once you start doing something, you can’t stop doing it? You’ve gotta keep doing it because that’s what the fans want to see. When a promoter book you, he book you for that one reason – jump off something. So from this point forward, they gonna have to figure out how to go out and perform and work and get through a 365-day schedule. Because it don’t stop. It really don’t stop and right now, they got three of their major players down.”

