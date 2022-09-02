Booker T Doesn’t Think CM Punk Will Beat Jon Moxley On AEW All Out

In a recent appearance on The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his opinion on what’s likely to happen when Jon Moxley takes on CM Punk’s challenge this Saturday (via Wrestling Inc). The headline title unification match comes after Punk levied his repeat challenge on this week’s Dynamite telecast. You can read a highlight from Booker T’s interview and watch the full episode below.

On his analysis of the most likely outcome: “I’m just going to have to sit back and watch how the thing play out. How does [Punk] win the title after the way they left it, you know, the cliffhanger with CM Punk perhaps maybe having a broken foot. You know, it’s only nine days later. He went into the match just coming off of an injury and now he comes back and miraculously overcomes all the odds, the pain, and wins the title back again, and then, you know, CM Punk has the title now, where do we do go from there?… I don’t know how Moxley loses after just winning. I don’t see what that does for Moxley.”