Booker T Praises CM Punk’s Return Promo, Thinks It’s Leading To Elite Program

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about CM Punk’s return promo on AEW Collision, his belief that it’s leading to a feud with The Elite despite their brawl at AEW All Out and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the promo: “I’m about to break the internet. You remember what I said about the debut of CM Punk and the promo [dropping the ball]. I felt like he dropped the ball, just because it was so much meat on that bone to actually be able to pick, you know, that was right there in AEW. And I read the promo and if the promo that I read, the way it felt — that was the promo that he should have came in with as far as putting the focus on guys like the Young Bucks, guys like Kenny Omega and all the talent there that he was there to ruin their whole world. That’s why I say I felt like he dropped the ball with that first promo.

This promo, he did everything that he [needed]. It may not have been as exciting as you wanted it to be. But he hit his bullet points, and his bullet points was those guys in that company. And now the fans got something to sink their teeth into as far as, ‘Oh, something’s about to happen’ as opposed to thinking about the other company which you know ain’t nothing gonna happen. That’s just, you just talking. Now we talking wrestling. So for me, it’s the promo that I needed if I was running the company.”

On the promo leading to something with The Elite: “Well, it can only go that way because if you come back thinking the same thing that you were thinking before, ‘We can’t work and we can’t do business,’ we’re in the same place we were before. I mean, if you’re gonna come back talking about it, we gotta make it happen. And I’m sure everybody has come to some kind of agreement as far as, ‘Look guys, we may not like each other but it’s time to go to work.’ If there’s a better time to create an angle, it’s now… All the bullet points I think was hit. I think the fans got something that think about. For as far as going forward, I think, you know, staying on message, that’s what these politicians would say. You know, stay on message. You know what I mean? So I think that right there was a good thing.”

