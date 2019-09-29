Booker T Claims He Knows ‘Nothing’ About FOX Sports Bringing in CM Punk, Says Punk Would be Welcomed Back in the Business

– During a video on his Reality of Wrestling YouTube Channel, WWE Hall of Famer and WWE Backstage host Booker T discussed the recent rumors on FOX Sports bringing former WWE Superstar CM Punk for a meeting to possibly join WWE Backstage. Below are some highlights of Booker T discussing the story. Booker T denies any knowledge of CM Punk being brought in by FOX Sports for a screen test or audition. Below are some highlights and a video of Booker T addressing the topic.

Booker T on rumor of CM Punk going to FOX Sports: “Going back to WWE, my thing is it must have been the best kept secret FOX ever pulled off. It must have been one of those deals — [On a rumor that CM Punk was brought int to do a screentest with Renee Young and Booker T] Now, you know what? The one I read said that he was brought in to do test shots with Renee Young. No Booker T. I know nothing about this at all.”

Booker T on CM Punk: “Look man. Me and Punk, you know, we had no beef or anything like that when he was in WWE. I remember when I brought CM Punk down to Reality of Wrestling when he was a young, young kid. And now, he’s a big star now, you know, CM Punk. And for the last five years now, he’s been on a hiatus. You know, he had the MMA run with the UFC. I know he’s doing some commentary now with MMA. And you know, for him to step back into the world of wrestling, it’s something that I never thought I’d see because when CM Punk, he seemed like that guy that when stepped away from it, he said, ‘I’m done with professional wrestling, and I never want to see a professional wrestler ring ever again.”

Booker T on how Punk went into seclusion when he left wrestling had heat with Corey Graves: “He actually pretty much went in in seclusion. He pretty much deleted all of his contacts from all of his buddies in the business or anything like that. I remember some of the guys — I remember one of the guys, I mean actually one guy, Corey Graves, was real cool with CM Punk, and Corey was real hot at him because he deleted him [Graves]. And he said, ‘I don’t want to talk to this guy anymore.’ I don’t know what it was. *Jokingly* I think it was the tattoos! I think it was the tattoos. You know, if I saw Corey Graves, you know what I’d do to him. I’d slap him up. I’d slap him up real good. That’s just because I don’t like the guy. You know what I mean? It doesn’t matter where we was in. It could be in Whole Foods. If I see this guy, I’d slap him up. That’s another story.”

Booker T on if Punk coming back would be good or bad: “I don’t think it Could be a bad thing. You know what I mean? And it could possibly could be a good thing. A lot of fans, man, people still — just like for instance, if we go to Chicago, the fans are still chanting ‘CM Punk! CM Punk! CM Punk!’ So, it’s obvious that a lot of people still love CM Punk. It’s obvious a lot of people still want to support CM Punk. Five years away from the business — going on six — and the thing is you know if you come back in one capacity, you might get the itch. You know, to wanna get back in there and test yourself. You know what I mean? Because that’s what men do. We always want to test ourselves. And the thing is, CM Punk, I always said I was in my best in my 40s. Right now, CM Punk [is] 40? 41? Yeah, yeah. So, he still got some fumes left in the tank, you know what I mean? Maybe a quarter tank left, you know what I mean? He’s getting close to riding on E and that’s just because he’s getting close to that number more than anything. But just to see CM Punk come out and still give fans that thrill ride? Of course. Guys like Goldberg coming back. Guys like myself still looking to get a Royal Rumble run. You know what I mean? Of course, CM Punk would be definitely welcome back to the business if he was coming.”

“Now, I didn’t see him at FOX or anything like that. I don’t know anything about it. [Someone asks, ‘So you’re denying?’] I don’t know anything about it. Look, I don’t know anything about it. That’s what I said, isn’t it? I don’t know anything about it. But yeah, that’s another story.”

