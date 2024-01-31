Booker T On CM Punk Being Sidelined With Torn Triceps, Cody Rhodes’ Royal Rumble Win

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about CM Punk tearing his triceps in the Men’s Royal Rumble match, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On CM Punk tearing his triceps: “He said there were two things he wanted to do: win the Royal Rumble and then headline WrestleMania. He didn’t win the Royal Rumble, but he had a hell of a spot in the Royal Rumble. And then to go on to WrestleMania, it would have been a great Cinderella story for him. But there again man, stuff like this happens. Hopefully he’ll get himself back together. Four to six months, that’s a long time sitting on the shelf. I always say that being out of sight and out of mind is one thing, but time off is your worst enemy.

“I really do believe that for a wrestler, because just thinking about CM Punk, he probably has been getting hurt more just because he’s been out of the ring that long. How many years was he away from it? That’s a long time to just think you can restart the engine and just go back and do it like you did once upon a time. That’s a really long time to be sitting. Your body’s gonna go through a transformation in that eight years, and then you pull open that wound all over again. It’s not as easy as getting on a bicycle or anything like that. I can only imagine being out of this for eight years and then coming back and trying to, boom, restart it and just take off and go, you know, scissor kicks, spin kicks, Spinaroonie. I can only imagine.”

On Cody Rhodes winning the 2024 Royal Rumble: “I like Cody winning. I see Cody in a really, really good position. Cody has been working really, really hard, and the hardest part is getting through that 365-day schedule. It really is the hardest part to get through that schedule with all the other obligations you have going on, outside of showing up to perform inside that squared circle. I tell you, it really is a taxing grind. I always say the guys that can make that track, that 364 days to that next WrestleMania, are the iron men in this wrestling business.

“For Cody to jump right in there coming off the indie scene, then going into AEW, and then boom, you know, coming into the WWE, his motor is hot and he’s ready to run. I always talk about that guy that you can trust being at the top of the card. You have to be able to trust him. You have to be able to rely on him. He’s got to be dependable all the time and that’s Cody Rhodes. It really is. I’m not blowing smoke or anything like that. I think he was the right person for this time.”

