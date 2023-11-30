Booker T Calls CM Punk’s WWE Return A Huge Blow For AEW

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the impact of CM Punk’s WWE return after All Elite Wrestling released him a few months ago due to the All In incident with Jack Perry. You can check out some highlights below:

On AEW losing out in the Chicago market: “This is a huge blow. That Chicago market has been huge of course for AEW. Bringing CM Punk in was a huge plan to really boost that thing to the next level. The bottom fell out, still tried to run Chicago. Now, it’s going to be so hard for that company to step back in Chicago without someone like CM Punk. And that goes back to my old adage, what I was saying, man. Just keep your damn mouth shut and just take care of your business, and then you may not fall in the potholes like this one right here. Because this is just one pothole. Those potholes are going to keep getting bigger and bigger and bigger.

“This goes back to when I was in WCW, and we were running for 83 weeks, and then the next thing was you know, the bottom fell out. The company got sold, and all those guys were looking for a job. Because Ted Turner, do you think you think he missed any champagne wishes and steak dinners? Oh, no! He said, ‘Man, let me pull the plug on this.’ So sooner or later, I feel like Tony Khan will be doing the same thing if he doesn’t just keep his mouth shut and run his company.”

On whether CM Punk going back to WWE was a bigger loss for AEW or bigger win for WWE: “It was a bigger blow to AEW. As well as — but no, it was a huge win for WWE as well. I mean, I think they are both equal as far as, if it was a Road Warrior pop or something like that. But no, I feel like it was a huge blow just because of the build-up, how much they put into that thing. And for it to just fall apart the way it did. I think yeah, that’s a huge blow to AEW.”

