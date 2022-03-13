Booker T On Cody Rhodes’ Potential Return To WWE, Fan Speculation On Cody Running Ring Of Honor

On a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Cody Rhodes’ status with WWE, fan speculation on Cody running Ring of Honor, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on Cody Rhodes’ status with WWE: “I said, ‘Cody might be coming back.’ But I said, ‘I don’t think it’s going to be anything that’s going to happen tomorrow. I don’t think it’s going to be anything that’s going to happen on the next pay-per-view or anything like that. I think that’s what I said, but I said I am sure there’s a chance that Cody could be coming in. And there still might be a chance that Cody is going to be coming in, but I did not think it was going to be like a Brian Kendrick switch. I think that’s exactly what I said. I didn’t think it was going to be anything like that. Now, we have seen that has come to fruition.”

On fan speculation on Cody running Ring of Honor: “I’m not gonna speculate on Cody being the new face of ROH. It seems like he would’ve stuck around AEW until the sale is complete and then something happens – I’m just saying from a storyline perspective, ‘I’m the new owner and running it.’ One of those types of deals. It would’ve been real cool. But I don’t know what the deal is, I don’t know why the break up with AEW. There again, I know when Cody left WWE, I am not certain or anything like that, I am not 100 percent sure on this by any means or anything like that, but I can only speculate that WWE would be the last place that Cody would have thought he would be coming back to in less than three years. I could be wrong. But there again, if the door is open for Cody, I think it would be a great move for Cody to step right in that Forbidden Door and shake things up because that would be a major shakeup, Cody Rhodes stepping back in WWE. But I don’t know. That’s what I said I didn’t think this was gonna be as quick and smooth of a transition as perhaps most people thought it was.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.