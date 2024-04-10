Booker T Says WrestleMania 40 Solidified Cody Rhodes As the Guy

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the two big title changes on the second night of WWE WrestleMania 40. You can check out some highlights below:

On Cody Rhodes winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Title: “I mean, no. The story is complete. It’s great to see Cody’s finish the story. But that shot right there the end with Roman [Reigns] and Paul Heyman. People say what they want to say about wrestling, you know, being real and whatnot. That’s the part that’s real that it possibly could be right there. That part right there, as real as it possibly can be. Because that’s been a hell of a reign, it’s been a hell of a number that Roman Reigns put up right there. And it comes with a lot of trial and tribulations man, it comes with being the guy every single night in the ring as well as out of the ring. So much comes with that job right there. And that’s something that he’s going to remember for the rest of his life. Is it real to Roman? You damn right, it is real as it possibly could be. So, for people who really do not truly understand, that’s a moment that cannot even be described. It’s indescribable. Really, what Roman has done.

“But as far as Cody, this is something that — you know, I think Cody was already a made man. But I think this right here definitely gonna solidify him is the guy that finished his story. This is something that he’s not gonna have to look back on and wonder, and wish he could have been able to achieve and do in the WWE. He’s done it. I think that right there is a testament to their hard work in the WWE, as well as outside of the WWE when he was working on his independent scene. Just because like I said, Cody is a guy that was born into this business, a kid that was born into the WWE. I don’t think Cody had to actually go out there and do the indies. And he would just have still had a job for the rest of his life. But he went to prove that he was just as big of a star as anybody that ever put on a pair of boots if given a chance. So big props, big ups to Cody Rhodes for just finishing but weathering the storm.”

On Damian Priest cashing in the Money in the Bank contract to win the World Heavyweight Title: “After Night One, I was at the restaurant. And Damian was in there and I said, ‘What’s up, man?’ He said, ‘What’s up?’ I said, ‘Man, are you ready?’ He said ‘Yeah man, I’m ready, man.’ Even though I didn’t know what he was gonna do or anything like that. And I was just talking to Damian about his growth since he first came into WWE. I said ‘Man, you’ve grown so much, man.’ And you know, he’s really become that player and that star that I think WWE expected him to be for a long time. And he’s really grown into it. He really took it to that level.

“And I was just messing around and I went, ‘You ready to cash in?’ He goes, ‘Yeah man, I’m ready to cash in.’ I swear, I was just messing around, I was just playing with him. And it seemed like, Boo! For it to come to fruition like that, It’s kind of crazy. Because I swear to God, I was — I wouldn’t say I was playing around with him. I was serious, but I wasn’t expecting it or anything like that, and boom! For it to happen, I was like, “Wow, what a moment for Damian Priest.”

