Booker T Responds to Superstar Billy Graham, Tells Graham to ‘Wake the Hell Up’

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham advised in a Facebook post that WWE World champion Kofi Kingston should take steroids and put on more muscle mass, which has received some criticism. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T later responded to those comments on his Hall of Fame podcast. Below are some higligts and a video of Booker T’s comments.

Booker T on Billy Graham’s comments: “Superstar Billy Graham said some disparaging things about Kofi Kingston and the thing is, man, these old guys need to wake up and realize their era is over. Do you know what I mean? It’s over! And to bring steroids into a conversation as far as what a man need to do to get to the top in the wrestling business. Man, it’s more to life than the wrestling business. What about your health?”

Booker T on the dangers of steroid use: “I respect Superstar Billy Graham for what he did in the business and as well as what he said about me, but ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham throwing that kind of talk out to a man who had just went out there and [made] history, man. He just made history and this is how you want to throw shade on his moment by telling him this is what he need to do because he’s not muscled up because he’s not jacked up like you were, like it was back in the 70s or early 80s? They got a wellness policy now. They try to keep these guys alive! We’ve lost so many soldiers along the way because of steroids and drugs, and for this man to say another man need to go get on drugs to be successful, he is successful! He’s the WWE Champion! I don’t think drugs will do anything for him, and I think the right choice was made. And the one person above all, Superstar Billy Graham should know what steroids do to the body. I mean, in 2006, he was hospitalized with issues. In 2010, hospitalized with liver problems and then said he only had a year to live. In 2012, he was diagnosed with liver problems. 2013, hospitalized for double pneumonia. 2014, re-hospitalized for liver complications. 2016, hospitalized for internal bleeding! Come on, man! Wake the hell up!”

If using the above quotes, please use a h/t for 411mania.com for the transcription.