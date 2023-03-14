Booker T Comments on Roxanne Perez’s Injury From Last Week’s NXT

Roxanne Perez collapsed after her match on last week’s WWE NXT, and Booker T has weighed in on the situation ahead of tonight’s show. As noted last week, Perez collapsed in the ring and was stretchered out at the end of the show after she defended her title against Meiko Satomura. WWE’s most recent update came over the weekend and said she was at home recovering.

Booker T, who trained Perez at his Reality of Wrestling school as has been documented on WWE TV, talked about the matter on his latest Hall of Fame podcast, talking about how he felt seeing Perez collapse.

“Everybody knows what went down on NXT last week with my girl,” he began. “Roxanne Perez had an incident at the end of her with Meiko Satomura. And I tell you, man, it was one of those situations to where — I’ve never been been in as far as seeing one of my students just like, like my little girl. To see one of my kids go down, that’s the way I felt, seeing Roxanne go down. And for me, I can’t wait to actually just get back to work, and hopefully she will get back on track and be able to go out there and defend her championship and move forward with her career.

“Because that’s one thing about this thing, you never know what what curves life is going to throw you, you know I mean? You just never know. And that’s that’s one thing about I always talk about this business. One day, things could be one way, and the next day something could be totally different. So for me, there again I just want to see that young girl continue to flourish and move on in her career more than anything.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Hall of Fame Podcast with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.