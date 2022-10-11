Booker T Offers Comparison Between Bray Wyatt And The Undertaker

On his most recent Hall Of Fame episode, Booker T shared his analysis regarding Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE and explained what he would like to see from the wrestler going forward (h/t to Wrestling Inc). He expressed a hope for a diversion from the previous iteration of the character as WWE prepares to put some focus on Wyatt in the (hopefully) immediate future. You can read a few highlights from Booker T and watch the full show below.

On what he’s enjoyed from Wyatt’s elements recently: “I loved a lot of the backstage segments, the interview segments. Always was captivating and made me feel a certain way … but then some of the stuff kind of wasn’t the wrestling that I wanted to see. I thought that Bray Wyatt could really do both, be that storyteller and be able to draw you in just by the way he speak to you, but then when he go out in the ring, his in-ring performance matches that same intensity.”

On how Wyatt could gain success by emulating The undertaker’s approach: “The Bray Wyatt character for me is the character that I would be really, really trying to lean into, just because that character has got legs, it could go forever. That’s what made The Undertaker work, he was The Undertaker, but he was still beatable, he was still a guy that could go out and his shoulders could get pinned to the mat in certain situations.”