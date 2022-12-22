Booker T Congratulates Kylie Rae For Her WWE Debut

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T congratulated Kylie Rae after she made her WWE debut last week on Main Event. She wrestled as Briana Ray in a match with Dana Brooke.

Booker said: “I wanna congratulate Kylie Rae, man. She got another tryout with WWE. Hopefully it works out for her, and she gets another chance to make another run at this thing because talking about Roxanne [Perez], Kylie Rae, there’s another one, man. She’s just as good. I saw a quote on Twitter that said, ‘Reality of Wrestling, we don’t create wrestlers, we create stars.’ That’s exactly what we do. So, Kylie Rae, hopefully she’ll get her shot.“