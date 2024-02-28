Booker T Would Consider Going To Sting’s Final Match, Talks Tiffany Stratton’s Elimination Chamber Performance

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Sting’s upcoming AEW Revolution retirement match and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Tiffany Stratton’s performance at Elimination Chamber: “She’s grown right before my very eyes. And to see her in that position, it’s great. It’s great to see her in that position. But I said say Tiffany was one that was sitting under the learning tree. I mean, not just my learning tree, I’m talking about the learning tree of NXT. Shawn and Matt Bloom, and all the trainers down there. She was sitting under that learning tree and she was getting that knowledge. I felt like, you know, maybe three, four months — maybe six months prior, Tiffany Stratton could have went to the main roster. But I saw an interview that she did. She said, ‘You know, I’m not rushing to get to the main roster or anything like that. I’m just going to just soak up all the knowledge I can, so when I do get to the main roster, I’ll be 100% ready for it.’ I’m paraphrasing, but she has gotten to that position and she is ready for that position.

“She could work with anybody in the world. And you can believe, who wins that match and who loses that match, it’s not gonna matter. She could compete with anybody in the world. She’s just that good. And she’s only — just think about it, she’s only a couple of years into the business. That is so uncanny, that is so extraordinary for somebody like her to be that young in this business, that can go out there and work truly with the best of them from a psychology standpoint. I give her a lot of credit for learning this business.”

On whether he would be allowed to attend Sting’s last match: “If I was off and I was invited, I probably would go. I mean, no one has invited me. Sting and I were close in a lot of ways. I wouldn’t necessarily say Sting and I were like friends or buddies that hung out or anything. We’ve never hung out or anything like that, but I have always had the utmost respect for Steve. If I was invited to be at his last match, I definitely would consider it, you know, if I was off. If I’m off, I’m always available.”

