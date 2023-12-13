Booker T Compares Cora Jade To AJ Lee, Praises Lexis King

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about some performances at WWE NXT Deadline from Cora Jade and Lexis King. You can check out some highlights below:

On Cora Jade: “You could tell she’s a star, right? You could tell she’s going to be like a player in the business. You know, even when she gets to the main roster. There is something about Cora that just stands out. She’s different from most of the girls on the roster. She reminds me of AJ Lee so much, you know what I mean? I mean, she really does. She reminds me of that firecracker that was just unapologetic, and ‘I’m-a go out and do it like this, whether you like it or not’-type girls, you know? So I’m glad Cora is back because she’s always been one of my favorites. Everybody needs to work on certain things, I can’t wait to get her under my tutelage a little bit and, you know, get her on a film study one day and work with her, because she does a lot of things, But it’s always, you know, certain things you can work on.”

On Lexis King: “I thought Lexis King did pretty well. He’s taking my advice. He looked like he lost at least two to three. Okay, that’s right there. First, before he looked a little trimmer around the waistline, you know, probably got six to eight more to go. I said eight pounds, but I’m changing that now to eight pounds to 10 pounds to 12 pounds. But no, I see a lot in Lexis. I think he can grow in NXT, he really can grow in NXT. He’s another one of my guys that I try to get into his head, because I want to see him succeed. That’s all I want is to see Lexis King succeed. Because, not just because of his legacy or anything like that. It’s because I want to see all of these young guys succeed. It’s all it is, man.

“And he’s one of the guys that seemed to want advice. He’s one of the kids who seemed like, you know, he needs someone to go to and ‘What did you see right there?’ I could look at it and go, ‘Hey, man, don’t do this ever again. Try doing it this way.’ You know, ‘Let’s go work on it, doing it that way. And then let’s see how much better it feels than when you just did it like that.’ So a light bulb you go off in your head, you know? So for me, I love what Lexis King is doing. I love the name change. It gives me a lot to work with, being able to still talk about his dad and the difference between him and his dad, and the similarities between him and his dad at the same time, you know, so I like it a lot.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.